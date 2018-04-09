(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: 280 ROTC Cadets from 15 universities and enlisted members who are looking to commission came from all over the country to attend the Fourth Annual "Pathways to Blue" at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi last week.

