Marine Minute

I'm Cpl. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The F-35B Lightning II aircraft arrived at U.S. Central Command on MacDill Air Force Base, in Florida, April 4th. The purpose of the two-day visit was to inform CENTCOM senior leadership on the capabilities and flexibility of the F-35B platform before it enters the CENTCOM area of

responsibility. The F-35 is expected to conduct a full spectrum of combat operations for the Amphibious Readiness Group and the 13th MEU later this year. Lt Col. Chad Vaughn, an F-35B pilot stationed at Marine Aircraft Group 11, talked about the future of the F-35 in action.



"The jet is here in the fleet now. It's deploying with the MEU's and it is combat capable, and the Marines should expect to see it. They're gonna get the same level of support that they've always have from Marine air, they're just getting a better sensor capability with more situational awareness, not just for us, but for everybody on the ground and in the fight."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.