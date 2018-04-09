Today's story: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright addressed more than 50 senior leaders from across U.S. combatant commands and the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, during the first ever Air Force Element Senior Enlisted Leader Conference last week.
This work, Air Force Radio News 09 April 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
