Date Taken: 02.28.2018 Date Posted: 04.05.2018 23:40 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51641 Filename: 1804/DOD_105478271.mp3 Length: 00:00:15 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Promo for the Midday Show, by SSgt Candace Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.