(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wake Up Call Promo

    Wake Up Call Promo

    JAPAN

    02.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Candace Reese 

    AFN Tokyo

    A radio spot for the Wake Up call morning show by A1C Sam Burns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2018
    Date Posted: 04.05.2018 23:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51635
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105478265.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wake Up Call Promo, by SSgt Candace Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #afntokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT