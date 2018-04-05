Today's story: A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot was killed during training on 04 April, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2018 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51624
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105476595.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 05 April 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT