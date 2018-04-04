(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 04 April 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 04 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:Air Force Materiel Command is playing a critical role in analyzing unexplained physiological events with the T-6 Texan II training Aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2018
    Date Posted: 04.04.2018 14:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51610
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105473956.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AETC
    T-6
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT