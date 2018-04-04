Today's story:Air Force Materiel Command is playing a critical role in analyzing unexplained physiological events with the T-6 Texan II training Aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2018 14:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51610
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105473956.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT