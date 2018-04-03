(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2018 B

    04.03.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories: Applications for the 2018 Civilian Strategic Leadership program are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by May 1st. Also, the Air force has a program that helps military spouses interested in getting to know their installation and community resources.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2018
    Date Posted: 04.04.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 April 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

