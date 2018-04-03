(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 2018 Civilian Strategic Leadership Program. Also, the Key Spouse Program is an official Air Force Unit Family Readiness Program designed to promote family resiliency and enhance community involvement.

    AFRN
    KSP
    Civilian Strategic Leadership Program

