Air Force Radio News 03 April 2018 A

Today's stories: Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 2018 Civilian Strategic Leadership Program. Also, the Key Spouse Program is an official Air Force Unit Family Readiness Program designed to promote family resiliency and enhance community involvement.
