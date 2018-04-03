(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20180403-MM-DMA

    20180403-MM-DMA

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Annika Moody with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel or TRAP training at Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 28, 2018. The Marines are deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and North Africa.

    Also in the Corps,

    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-18's flight phase began at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 2. WTI is a seven-week training event emphasizing operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation, in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

