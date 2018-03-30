Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion on how to navigate negative workplaces. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2018 10:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51598
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105468388.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:35
|Artist
|Jim Bridgham & Jerry Walker
|Album
|The Pillars 34 - Navigating Toxic Workplaces
|Track #
|34
|Year
|Marc
|Genre
|Personal Development
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The Pillars 34 - Navigating Toxic Workplaces, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT