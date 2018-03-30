Today's story: U.S Air Force Special Operations Forces from the 352nd Special Operations Wing conducted an Arctic Winter training course in Ssweden with Army Special Forces assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group, from February to March 2018.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2018 09:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51572
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105459935.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT