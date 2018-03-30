(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: U.S Air Force Special Operations Forces from the 352nd Special Operations Wing conducted an Arctic Winter training course in Ssweden with Army Special Forces assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group, from February to March 2018.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sweden
    Special Operations
    training
    AFRN

