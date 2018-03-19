Date Taken: 03.19.2018 Date Posted: 03.30.2018 03:39 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51560 Filename: 1803/DOD_105459098.mp3 Length: 00:01:17 Year 2018 Genre Other Location: KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USO Volunteer, by PV2 catessa palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.