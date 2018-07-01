Fire Parade Radio Newscast

Sasebo city held their annual fire parade on Jan. 7th, 2018 to honor the brave firefighters throughout the city including those at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, this tradition dates all the way back to the Edo period.
Date Taken:
|01.07.2018
Date Posted:
|04.02.2018 00:36
Artist
|MC3 Zachary Hale
Year
|2018
Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
