    Fire Parade Radio Newscast

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.07.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Hale 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo city held their annual fire parade on Jan. 7th, 2018 to honor the brave firefighters throughout the city including those at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, this tradition dates all the way back to the Edo period.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2018
    Date Posted: 04.02.2018 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51553
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105458977.mp3
    Length: 00:00:56
    Artist MC3 Zachary Hale
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Parade Radio Newscast, by PO3 Zachary Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Firefighters

    • LEAVE A COMMENT