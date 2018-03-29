(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni residents kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni residents kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.29.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Sara Abrego 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni residents kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2018
    Date Posted: 03.29.2018 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51550
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105458719.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni residents kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month (Radio), by Sgt Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Marine Corps Community Services
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    awareness
    MCCS
    campaign
    United States Marine Corps
    behavioral health
    child abuse
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    proclamation
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Family Advocacy Program
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    Marine Corps Family Team Building
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    National Child Abuse Prevention Month
    neglect
    pinwheels
    Angela Finley
    April 2018
    blue ribbons

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT