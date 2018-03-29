(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Newscast 180329

    JAPAN

    03.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Local radio newscast for 29 March 2018. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stacy Buckley introduces Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano who is on board the USS Wasp reporting on the Sailors who make sure weapons preform under pressure.
    Also highlighted in the newscast is April as Sexual Assult Awarness Month and the joint service kick off event happening.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2018
    Date Posted: 03.28.2018 20:11
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Newscast 180329, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    Gunner's Mate
    SAPR
    Joint Service
    AFN Okinawa
    GUNEX

