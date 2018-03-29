Radio Newscast 180329

Local radio newscast for 29 March 2018. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stacy Buckley introduces Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano who is on board the USS Wasp reporting on the Sailors who make sure weapons preform under pressure.
Also highlighted in the newscast is April as Sexual Assult Awarness Month and the joint service kick off event happening.
