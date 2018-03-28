(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 28 March 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley visited Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. Also, Filing taxes after the April 17th deadline is more common then you think.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 March 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Taxes
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    AFRN
    Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Rodney J. McKinley

