(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni, Japanese locals show support, raise awareness at Color Me Aware Run (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni, Japanese locals show support, raise awareness at Color Me Aware Run (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.24.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni, Japanese locals show support, raise awareness at Color Me Aware Run (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2018
    Date Posted: 03.28.2018 21:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51503
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105450947.mp3
    Length: 00:01:10
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni, Japanese locals show support, raise awareness at Color Me Aware Run (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Walk
    Dance
    Help
    Japan
    Treatment
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Behavioral Health
    Iwakuni
    Run
    Support
    Sailors
    Military
    Education
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Colors
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Suicide Awareness
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Child Abuse Awareness
    Domestic Abuse Awareness
    Yamaguchi
    Drug and Alcohol Abuse Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT