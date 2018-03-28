Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson tells us about the Reunion of Honor commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2018 19:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51494
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105448709.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAR 28 Newscast-Reunion of Honor, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
