    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIX.VII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    See something, say something! In this episode we talk about things YOU can do if you see something suspicious! Avoid an incident and report it to Eagle Eyes!

    Date Taken: 03.27.2018
    Date Posted: 03.27.2018 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51491
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105447827.mp3
    Length: 00:08:35
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIX.VII, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

