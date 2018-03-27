Today's story: The Air Force Installation and Contracting Agency recently captured more than one-billion dollars in budgetary savings and cost avoidance.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2018 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51483
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105447405.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 March 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT