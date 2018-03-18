Date Taken: 03.18.2018 Date Posted: 03.27.2018 21:27 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51470 Filename: 1803/DOD_105445430.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Americans, Japanese take part in First Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon (Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.