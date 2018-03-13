Date Taken: 03.13.2018 Date Posted: 03.26.2018 01:10 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51447 Filename: 1803/DOD_105442845.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Theft, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.