Date Taken: 03.17.2018 Date Posted: 03.22.2018 19:33 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51419 Filename: 1803/DOD_105435800.mp3 Length: 00:01:07 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: WADSWORTH, OH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Japanese American Society Iwakuni celebrates 61st Annual Culture Festival (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.