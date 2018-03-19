(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACCOM ASBBC Blood Bank

    PACCOM ASBBC Blood Bank

    JAPAN

    03.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    The U-s Pacific Command Armed Services Blood Bank Center or US-PAC-COM-ASBBC (AS-BEC) on Okinawa supports the region with blood and blood products. Air Force Staff Sergeant Stacy Buckley tells us how this helps save lives.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACCOM ASBBC Blood Bank, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    PACCOM ASBBC

