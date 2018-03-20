(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment are currently participating in the Advanced Naval Technologies Exercise 2018 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. ANTX-18 is an innovative approach to concept of operations and force capability development that integrates engineers, technologists and operators into one dynamic unit.

    Also in the news,
    The Marine Corps announced the implementation plan for the newly established occupational job field for cyberspace operations. The new cyberspace OCC-field advances the Marine Corps' development of the MEF Information Group, or MIG, and enables cyberspace operations across the Corps. Check out MARADMIN 164/18 for more information on the new MOS.

    Over the weekend,
    The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, assisted by three Marine veterans on the team, won their third straight gold medal at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

