Iwakuni Radio News Story of "Military students played math, literature games at Seussville Night (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2018 22:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51395
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105424256.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|RICHARDSON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military students played math, literature games at Seussville Night (Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT