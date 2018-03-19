Today's story: For the first time ever, a U.S. Air Force Airman will attend the 2018 United Nations Logistics Officer Course in Bangladesh starting this fall.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2018 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51394
|Filename:
|1803/DOD_105423469.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT