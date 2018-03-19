(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 March 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 19 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: For the first time ever, a U.S. Air Force Airman will attend the 2018 United Nations Logistics Officer Course in Bangladesh starting this fall.

