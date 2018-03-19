The African Partnership Flight began with an opening ceremony near
Dakar, Senegal. The APF program is U.S. Air Forces in Africa’s premier security
cooperation program with African partner nations to improve professional
military aviation knowledge and skills.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2018 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|CAPTAIN ANDALLA CISSé AIR BASE, SN
This work, APF Senegal Begins, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS
