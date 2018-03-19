(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    APF Senegal Begins

    APF Senegal Begins

    CAPTAIN ANDALLA CISSé AIR BASE, SENEGAL

    03.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    The African Partnership Flight began with an opening ceremony near
    Dakar, Senegal. The APF program is U.S. Air Forces in Africa’s premier security
    cooperation program with African partner nations to improve professional
    military aviation knowledge and skills.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2018
    Date Posted: 03.19.2018 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51385
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105423277.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAPTAIN ANDALLA CISSé AIR BASE, SN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APF Senegal Begins, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    Partnership
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    APFSenegal

