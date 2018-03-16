(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein's testimony to the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, he stressed the importance of having Air Force assets in the fight to support ground forces.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

