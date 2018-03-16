(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 March 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said there are two bold moves in the Air Force’s fiscal year 2019 budget during testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 March 2018 A, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

