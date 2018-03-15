(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 15 March 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 15 March 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein joined the Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Tuesday about the Air Force's fiscal year 2019 budget.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2018
    Date Posted: 03.15.2018 14:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51364
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105413449.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 43

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 March 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SecAF
    CSAF
    budget
    AFRN
    fiscal 2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT