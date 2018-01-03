Keeskast - Ep. 3 - Bronze Star Recipients

On this months episode we interview three members of the 81st Medical Group who received the Bronze Star for their achievments while deployed to Al Asad Air Base.
03.01.2018
03.15.2018
Newscasts
51360
|1803/DOD_105412818.mp3
00:23:54
MS, US
