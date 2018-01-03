(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keeskast - Ep. 3 - Bronze Star Recipients

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2018

    Audio by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    On this months episode we interview three members of the 81st Medical Group who received the Bronze Star for their achievments while deployed to Al Asad Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2018
    Date Posted: 03.15.2018 10:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeskast - Ep. 3 - Bronze Star Recipients, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    bronze star

