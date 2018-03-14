(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2018 Radio Promo

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Heather Fejerang 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    30 second radio liner for Tampa Bay AirFest 2018 at MacDill AFB.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2018
    Date Posted: 03.15.2018 07:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51341
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105409169.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SrA Heather Fejerang
    Composer SrA Heather Fejerang
    Conductor SrA Heather Fejerang
    Year 2018
    Genre Liner
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2018 Radio Promo, by SrA Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Promo
    Air Show
    MacDill
    MacDill AFB
    Blue Angels
    Tampa Bay
    AirFest

