Marine Minute

I'm PFC Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



The air transportation division held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed air freight facility at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 8. The new facility joins the list of assets employed by the station that are necessary to sustain the growing population of MCAS Iwakuni.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Air Delivery Platoon, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, conducted air delivery operations as a part of regularly scheduled training, which included cargo drops and personnel parachute jump exercises at Ie Shima Island, Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10.



On this day in 1945,

The first elements of Marine Aircraft Group 24, commanded by Colonel Lyle H. Meyer, landed at Lingayen, Luzon, Philippine Islands, to provide close air support for Army forces. Over the next three months, MAG-24 and MAG-32 would fly a total of 8,842 combat sorties and drop more than 19,000 bombs.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.