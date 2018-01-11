Today's stories: A new Air Force JROTC program aims at putting more pilots into military aircraft. Also, the new AFWERX Initiative was put on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2018 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50737
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105235084.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
