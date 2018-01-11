(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: A new Air Force JROTC program aims at putting more pilots into military aircraft. Also, the new AFWERX Initiative was put on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2018
    Date Posted: 01.11.2018 14:28
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Las Vegas
    CES
    AFRN
    AFWERX

