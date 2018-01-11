Today's stories: The 129th Rescue Wing is providing 8 HH-60-G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters, and personnel in Southern California for those affected by recent mudslides. Also, the Air Force selected 223 Airmen for promotion via the enlisted in-system supplemental promotion process.
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
