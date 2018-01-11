(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The 129th Rescue Wing is providing 8 HH-60-G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters, and personnel in Southern California for those affected by recent mudslides. Also, the Air Force selected 223 Airmen for promotion via the enlisted in-system supplemental promotion process.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

