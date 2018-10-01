To reduce crime in the U.S. Army Europe community, drivers are warned about a new technique used by thieves across Germany.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2018 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50733
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105234195.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Radio Update Jan 15-21, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT