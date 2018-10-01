(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strong Europe Radio Update Jan 15-21

    Strong Europe Radio Update Jan 15-21

    GERMANY

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Spc. Kelsey M VanFleet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    To reduce crime in the U.S. Army Europe community, drivers are warned about a new technique used by thieves across Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2018
    Date Posted: 01.11.2018 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50733
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105234195.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Europe Radio Update Jan 15-21, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Strong Europe StrongEurope US Army Europe USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT