    Air Force Radio News 10 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron turns over command of NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission to the Royal Danish Air Force. Also, Combat Aviation Advisors are authorized wear of the new Brown Beret at Air Force Special Operations Command Installations.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2018
    Date Posted: 01.10.2018 11:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50724
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105232134.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CAA
    AFSOC
    493rd EFS
    BAP
    AFRN
    Brown Beret

