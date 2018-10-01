(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Activity Bavaria Commander talks new health initiatives

    BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2018

    Audio by Pfc. James Crowley 

    American Forces Network Superstation Bavaria

    Army Colonel Mark Swofford, Commander of Medical Activity Bavaria shares information about a new health initiative during an interview with AFN Bavaria. Army Pfc. James Crowley reporting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Activity Bavaria Commander talks new health initiatives, by PFC James Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Europe

