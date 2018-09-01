Turmel's Turmoil

Hey everyone! Check out this exclusive podcast spinoff where we interview MSgt Turmel from the safety office! He tells us what's bothering him concerning winter safety and how we as MAINEiacs can help put his mind at ease! Enjoy!
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2018 16:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50717
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105230741.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:23
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
