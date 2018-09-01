(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Turmel's Turmoil

    Turmel's Turmoil

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Hey everyone! Check out this exclusive podcast spinoff where we interview MSgt Turmel from the safety office! He tells us what's bothering him concerning winter safety and how we as MAINEiacs can help put his mind at ease! Enjoy!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2018
    Date Posted: 01.09.2018 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50717
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105230741.mp3
    Length: 00:16:23
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turmel's Turmoil, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT