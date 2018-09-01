(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri River Basin Water Management

    Missouri River Basin Water Management

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2018

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Following historic flooding in the Missouri River Basin during 2011, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division committed to providing more frequent communications with stakeholders in the basin. The Corps aims to keep the basin informed about reservoir operations, current and forecast weather conditions and reservoir release plans. Congressional delegation members and/or representatives, Tribes, state governments, county and local officials and the media participate on each call.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2018
    Date Posted: 01.09.2018 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50715
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105230613.mp3
    Length: 00:30:57
    Composer Missouri River Water Management
    Year 2018
    Genre Spoken
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    Water management
    Missouri River
    MoRiver

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT