Following historic flooding in the Missouri River Basin during 2011, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division committed to providing more frequent communications with stakeholders in the basin. The Corps aims to keep the basin informed about reservoir operations, current and forecast weather conditions and reservoir release plans. Congressional delegation members and/or representatives, Tribes, state governments, county and local officials and the media participate on each call.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2018 15:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50715
|Filename:
|1801/DOD_105230613.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:57
|Composer
|Missouri River Water Management
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT