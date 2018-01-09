Air Force Radio News 09 January 2018 B

Today's stories: Breaking Barriers GRIP III unites the U.S. Air Force with the Army and Navy for joint training scenarios. Also, Major General Anthony Cotton has been confirmed for promotion by the U.S. Senate.
