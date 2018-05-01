Permanent change of station moves are extremely stressful for service members - having to make new friends, learn a new area and find people who play the same sports you play. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt asked Marine 1st Lt Jeremy Graves how he plans to make finding people to play ball with in your area an issue of the past.
This work, Marine turns dream into reality by making smart phone app(Radio News), by Cpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
