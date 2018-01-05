(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 05 January 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The 90th MMXS takes the 90th MSFS on a tour of F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming's missile launch facilities. Also, the Calendar Year 17-A Medical and Dental Corps Central Selection Board promotion list has been released.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 January 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

