(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force sharpen alliance during Exercise Forest Light (Radio)

    U.S. Marines, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force sharpen alliance during Exercise Forest Light (Radio)

    KUMAMOTO, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    12.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "U.S. Marines, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force sharpen alliance during Exercise Forest Light (Package/Pkg)"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2018 21:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50643
    Filename: 1801/DOD_105222768.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: KUMAMOTO, KUMAMOTO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force sharpen alliance during Exercise Forest Light (Radio), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Ospreys
    Pacific
    2-1
    Exercises
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Echo Company
    Aircraft
    1st Marine Division
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Refuels
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    Kumamoto
    MWSS-171
    AFN Iwakuni
    Exercise Forest Light
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT