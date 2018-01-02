(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 January 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Line of the Air Force Colonel Continuation Board begins this month which allows eligible members to voluntarily serve an additional three years past the current active-duty retirement time of 30 years. Also, service members should be sure to update and review their Virtual Record of Emergency Data annually.

    Category: Newscasts
