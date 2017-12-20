(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Holiday Shout Outs Radio Spot

    2017 Holiday Shout Outs Radio Spot

    JAPAN

    12.20.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Kotico 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Sailors from USS Warrior (MCM 10), USS Ashland (LSD 48), and American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan give holiday greetings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.31.2017 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50631
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105219051.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Gabriel B Kotico
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Holiday Shout Outs Radio Spot, by PO3 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday shoutouts

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT