(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JAPANESE NEW YEAR

    JAPANESE NEW YEAR

    JAPAN

    12.15.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Kotico 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Both Japan and America celebrate New Years but in different ways.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.31.2017 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50630
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105219050.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Gabriel B Kotico
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAPANESE NEW YEAR, by PO3 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT