Korean Word of the Week - Please Give Me

This week, the Korean Word of the Week is a phrase: Please Give Me ____.



AFN Kunsan's morning DJ, Little Miss Susie, teaches Korean words and phrases weekly through the radio. The weekly Korean language series was initially created for service members stationed at Kunsan AB to use as a resource to learn Korean in an easy-to-learn, on-the-go manner. The series has become viral on social media and spread from Kunsan AB to all DoD radio stations on the peninsula.